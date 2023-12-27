Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nandos at 8 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 19

• Rated 5: Costa Travelines at Lincoln Central Station, St Mary'S Street, Lincoln; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: Fortuna School at Kingsdown Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Peacock Inn at 23 Wragby Road, Lincoln; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: Dog & Bone Lincoln at 10 John Street, Lincoln; rated on December 6

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Pizza/Juju at 447 High Street, Lincoln; rated on December 12