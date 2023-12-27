Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nandos at 8 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 19
• Rated 5: Costa Travelines at Lincoln Central Station, St Mary'S Street, Lincoln; rated on December 12
• Rated 5: Fortuna School at Kingsdown Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Peacock Inn at 23 Wragby Road, Lincoln; rated on December 12
• Rated 5: Dog & Bone Lincoln at 10 John Street, Lincoln; rated on December 6
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Pizza/Juju at 447 High Street, Lincoln; rated on December 12
• Rated 5: Coco di Mama at 3 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 22