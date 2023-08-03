Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:57 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Wagamama at Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Cafe Latte at Unit 21 Jasmin Road, Lincoln; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Lisbon Toasties at 286 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Ole Ole Tapas at 3 Ingleman Place The Lawn, Union Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Morning Star at 11 Greetwell Gate, Lincoln; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: The Shakespeare at 40 High Street, Lincoln; rated on July 27