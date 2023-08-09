Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Brayford Waterside Cruises at Mv Brayford Belle, Brayford Pool, Lincoln; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: Alive Cafe at Beaumont Manor, Beaumont Fee, Lincoln; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: The Naked Marshallow Co at 38 Sincil Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Carholme Golf Club at Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mr Chippy at 137 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 169 Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on July 26