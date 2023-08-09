Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Brayford Waterside Cruises at Mv Brayford Belle, Brayford Pool, Lincoln; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Alive Cafe at Beaumont Manor, Beaumont Fee, Lincoln; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: The Naked Marshallow Co at 38 Sincil Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Carholme Golf Club at Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 7

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mr Chippy at 137 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 169 Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on July 26