Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pickles Cafe at Yarborough Leisure Centre, Riseholme Road, Lincoln; rated on November 13

• Rated 5: Common Room at St Clements Court, Chapel Lane, Lincoln; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The Collection Museum at 1 Danes Terrace, Lincoln; rated on November 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: White Horse at 21 Hungate, Lincoln; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo at 10 Saltergate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 8