Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pickles Cafe at Yarborough Leisure Centre, Riseholme Road, Lincoln; rated on November 13
• Rated 5: Common Room at St Clements Court, Chapel Lane, Lincoln; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: The Collection Museum at 1 Danes Terrace, Lincoln; rated on November 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: White Horse at 21 Hungate, Lincoln; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo at 10 Saltergate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: The Horse & Groom at Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 8