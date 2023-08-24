Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: La Trattoria Da Vincenzo at 14 West Parade, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 8
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: King Kebab at 40 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 15
• Rated 5: Lincoln Curry Club at 133 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 15