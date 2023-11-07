Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Lincoln restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lisbon Toasties at 286 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Lincoln Cathedral Cafe at 30 Eastgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 22

• Rated 5: LN CrossFit at 20 Earlsfield Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 10

It means that of Lincoln's 231 similar establishments with ratings, 217 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.