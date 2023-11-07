Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Lincoln restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Lisbon Toasties at 286 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Lincoln Cathedral Cafe at 30 Eastgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 22

• Rated 5: LN CrossFit at 20 Earlsfield Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 10