Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Lincoln restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Lisbon Toasties at 286 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: Lincoln Cathedral Cafe at 30 Eastgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: LN CrossFit at 20 Earlsfield Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 10
It means that of Lincoln's 231 similar establishments with ratings, 217 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.