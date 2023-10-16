Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Barrel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.
And Queens Park Community Hub, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at South Park, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on September 26.