Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Gwynnes Sports Club Ltd, a pub, bar or nightclub at Shakespeare Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.
And Sushi Gourmet, a takeaway at Sainsburys Supermarkets Ltd, Tritton Road, Lincoln was also given a score of five on October 16.