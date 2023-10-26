Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Gwynnes Sports Club Ltd, a pub, bar or nightclub at Shakespeare Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.

And Sushi Gourmet, a takeaway at Sainsburys Supermarkets Ltd, Tritton Road, Lincoln was also given a score of five on October 16.