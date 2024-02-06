Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Lincoln establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
The Cardinals Hat, a pub, bar or nightclub at 268 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.

And The Jews House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15 The Strait, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on January 31.