Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Lincoln restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 9:12 am

Cafe Portico, at The Terrace, Grantham Street, Lincoln was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 28.

And Subway, at Darwin Plaza, Wragby Road, Lincoln was also given a score of five on July 27.

It means that of Lincoln's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.