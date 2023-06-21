Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 12 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Churchills at 284 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Pho at Unit 5 Exchange Square, Cornhill Pavement, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Taco Bell at 412 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Grill House Linc Ltd at 118 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Lincoln Cathedral Cafe at 30 Eastgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Sazzy Treats at 140 Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on March 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lincoln Labour Club & Institute Ltd at Grafton House, 32 Newland, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: The Ivy Tavern at 51 Newport, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Towers/Engine Shed at The Engine Shed University Of Lincoln, Brayford Pool, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 23
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Hartsholme Park at 5 Morton Drive, Lincoln; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Pizza Pepis at 283 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Caldo Pizza at 66b Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln; rated on May 17