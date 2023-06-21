Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 12 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Churchills at 284 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Pho at Unit 5 Exchange Square, Cornhill Pavement, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Taco Bell at 412 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Grill House Linc Ltd at 118 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Lincoln Cathedral Cafe at 30 Eastgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 22

• Rated 5: Sazzy Treats at 140 Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on March 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lincoln Labour Club & Institute Ltd at Grafton House, 32 Newland, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: The Ivy Tavern at 51 Newport, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Towers/Engine Shed at The Engine Shed University Of Lincoln, Brayford Pool, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 23

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Hartsholme Park at 5 Morton Drive, Lincoln; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Pizza Pepis at 283 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18

