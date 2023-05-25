Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 18 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bridge Church Lincoln at Dunston House, Portland Street, Lincoln; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Ignite Elim Church at Boultham Library, Boultham Park Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Rising Cafe at 22 Newland, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Breakthrough Cafe at Birchwood Library, Larchwood Crescent, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: The Place at 339 High Street, Lincoln; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Wendys at 195-195a High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: County Hospital Day Nursery at Sewell Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Happy Culture Cafe at 13a Garmston Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: Bells Tea Shop at 39 Steep Hill, Lincoln; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: LN CrossFit at 20 Earlsfield Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Olivares at 3 Castle Hill, Lincoln; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Iconinc Gravity at Beaumont Fee, Lincoln; rated on May 5
• Rated 5: Castlegate at 445-446 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 4
• Rated 5: Coffee Bobbins at 28 The Strait, Lincoln; rated on May 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lincoln Moorlands & Railway Sports & Social Club Ltd at Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Imp & Angel at 417 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: The Plough Boy at 60 Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on May 2
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Greek2me Bakery at 27 Newland, Lincoln; rated on May 16