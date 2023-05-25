Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 18 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bridge Church Lincoln at Dunston House, Portland Street, Lincoln; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Ignite Elim Church at Boultham Library, Boultham Park Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Rising Cafe at 22 Newland, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Breakthrough Cafe at Birchwood Library, Larchwood Crescent, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: The Place at 339 High Street, Lincoln; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Wendys at 195-195a High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: County Hospital Day Nursery at Sewell Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Happy Culture Cafe at 13a Garmston Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Bells Tea Shop at 39 Steep Hill, Lincoln; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: LN CrossFit at 20 Earlsfield Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Olivares at 3 Castle Hill, Lincoln; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Iconinc Gravity at Beaumont Fee, Lincoln; rated on May 5

• Rated 5: Castlegate at 445-446 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Coffee Bobbins at 28 The Strait, Lincoln; rated on May 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lincoln Moorlands & Railway Sports & Social Club Ltd at Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Imp & Angel at 417 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: The Plough Boy at 60 Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on May 2

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: