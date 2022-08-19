Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Modern Indian Cuisine at 370 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Little Korea at 47 Silver Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The William Foster at 14-15 Guildhall Street, Lincoln; rated on August 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza King at 315 Wolsey Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 17