Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Modern Indian Cuisine at 370 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Little Korea at 47 Silver Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The William Foster at 14-15 Guildhall Street, Lincoln; rated on August 10
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza King at 315 Wolsey Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Tang at 129 West Parade, Lincoln; rated on August 17