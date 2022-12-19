Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Greggs at 3 St Peter At Arches, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: Two-Five-Four Periperi & Grill at 73 Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Joiners Arms at 4-6 Victoria Street, West Parade, Lincoln; rated on December 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Hot Masala/Bello Pizza at 113 Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: Tasty Toast at 51 Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 13