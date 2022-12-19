Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Greggs at 3 St Peter At Arches, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 9

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Two-Five-Four Periperi & Grill at 73 Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Joiners Arms at 4-6 Victoria Street, West Parade, Lincoln; rated on December 9

Advertisement

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Hot Masala/Bello Pizza at 113 Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 13