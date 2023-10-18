Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: St Peter & St Paul Parish Centre at 2a Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: The Stables at 3 Upper Long Leys Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Five Guys at 9 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lincoln RNA Club Ltd at Coulson Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Swan Holme Tavern at Doddington Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11