Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: St Peter & St Paul Parish Centre at 2a Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: The Stables at 3 Upper Long Leys Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Five Guys at 9 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lincoln RNA Club Ltd at Coulson Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Swan Holme Tavern at Doddington Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 11