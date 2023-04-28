Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Coffee Beanz at Discovery House St Georges, Long Leys Road, Lincoln; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: The Bridge Community Venue at 72a Newark Road, Lincoln; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Gastronomico at 2 Alfred Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: BeerHeadZ at 4a Eastgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: The Strait and Narrow at 29-31 The Strait, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Golden Eagle at 21 High Street, Lincoln; rated on April 24

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: