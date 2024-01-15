Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Coffee Hollow at 27 Mint Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Jolly Brewer at 27 Broadgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: The Mailbox - Locked and Loaded at 19-20 Guildhall Street, Lincoln; rated on January 10