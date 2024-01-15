Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Coffee Hollow at 27 Mint Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Jolly Brewer at 27 Broadgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: The Mailbox - Locked and Loaded at 19-20 Guildhall Street, Lincoln; rated on January 10