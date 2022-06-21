Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Lincoln establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Jump Inc at Unit 1 Sunningdale Trading Estate, Dixon Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: EscoBark's Canine Coffee House at 110 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: The Mouse House at 34 Steep Hill, Lincoln; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Greek Grill at 376a High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lincoln Moorlands & Railway Sports & Social Club Ltd at Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Castle Ward WMC at Kingsley Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Cactus at 439 High Street, Lincoln; rated on June 3