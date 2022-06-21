Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Jump Inc at Unit 1 Sunningdale Trading Estate, Dixon Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: EscoBark's Canine Coffee House at 110 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: The Mouse House at 34 Steep Hill, Lincoln; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Greek Grill at 376a High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lincoln Moorlands & Railway Sports & Social Club Ltd at Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Castle Ward WMC at Kingsley Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Cactus at 439 High Street, Lincoln; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Pizza Planet at 130 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 25