Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: BT Lincoln Call Centre at 4 Ruston Road, Lincoln; rated on July 15
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Ltd at Unit 9 Tritton Retail Park, Tritton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Cosy Club Lincoln at Unit 4 Corn Exchange Building, Cornhill, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 10
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Greek2me Birchwood at Unit 30 Birchwood Shopping Centre, Jasmin Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Papa's Pizza/Raman Burger at 11 Trelawney House, 11 Trelawney Crescent, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 11