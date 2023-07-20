Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: BT Lincoln Call Centre at 4 Ruston Road, Lincoln; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Ltd at Unit 9 Tritton Retail Park, Tritton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Cosy Club Lincoln at Unit 4 Corn Exchange Building, Cornhill, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Greek2me Birchwood at Unit 30 Birchwood Shopping Centre, Jasmin Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Papa's Pizza/Raman Burger at 11 Trelawney House, 11 Trelawney Crescent, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 11