Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Pessimist at Mint Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Black Swan at Jasmin Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 25
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Leon Cantonese & Chinese Takeaway at 85 Newport, Lincoln; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Happy Inn at 307 Wolsey Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 25