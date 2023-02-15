Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Pessimist at Mint Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Black Swan at Jasmin Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 25

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Leon Cantonese & Chinese Takeaway at 85 Newport, Lincoln; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Happy Inn at 307 Wolsey Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 25