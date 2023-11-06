Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Hollywood Bowl at Washingborough Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Cafe Gelato at 27 The Strait, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Nacro at Schoeffer House, 242 Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 24
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Pizza Panz at Unit 1 Lowfield Centre, Brant Road, Lincoln; rated on September 29