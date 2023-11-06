Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Lincoln establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hollywood Bowl at Washingborough Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Cafe Gelato at 27 The Strait, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Nacro at Schoeffer House, 242 Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 24

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 3: Pizza Panz at Unit 1 Lowfield Centre, Brant Road, Lincoln; rated on September 29