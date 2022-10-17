Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
37 minutes ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: ULHTea @ Lincoln at Lincoln County Hospital, Greetwell Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Eastgate Pavilion by Seven Districts at Lincolnshire Lawn Tennis Association, Langworthgate, Lincoln; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Marks & Spencer at 204-206 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Lincoln Bowl at Washingborough Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Dora's Bar at Unit 1, 10 Crofton Drive, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Swan at Lincoln Marina, The Holmes, Lincoln; rated on October 10

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Legal Food at 67 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Basil at 41 Monks Road, Lincoln; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Subway at 7 Guildhall Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 10