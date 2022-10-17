Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: ULHTea @ Lincoln at Lincoln County Hospital, Greetwell Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Eastgate Pavilion by Seven Districts at Lincolnshire Lawn Tennis Association, Langworthgate, Lincoln; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Marks & Spencer at 204-206 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Lincoln Bowl at Washingborough Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Dora's Bar at Unit 1, 10 Crofton Drive, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Swan at Lincoln Marina, The Holmes, Lincoln; rated on October 10
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Legal Food at 67 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Basil at 41 Monks Road, Lincoln; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Subway at 7 Guildhall Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 10