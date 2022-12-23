Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Subway Birchwood at Bp Filling Station, Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Witch & Wardrobe at 21 Waterside North, Lincoln; rated on December 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: