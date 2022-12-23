Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Subway Birchwood at Bp Filling Station, Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Witch & Wardrobe at 21 Waterside North, Lincoln; rated on December 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Burnetts Sandwich Co at 21 Sincil Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 15