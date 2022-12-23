Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Subway Birchwood at Bp Filling Station, Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Witch & Wardrobe at 21 Waterside North, Lincoln; rated on December 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Burnetts Sandwich Co at 21 Sincil Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 15