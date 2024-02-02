Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Bronze Pig at 4-6 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 25
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Orient at 66 Birchwood Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Burton Pizza House at 127 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 16