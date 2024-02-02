Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Bronze Pig at 4-6 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 25

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Orient at 66 Birchwood Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Burton Pizza House at 127 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 16