Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Lincoln restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Southside, at St Katharine'S Church, Colegrave Street, Lincoln was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.
And Bunty's Tea Room, at 18 Steep Hill, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on January 11.
It means that of Lincoln's 233 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.