Lincoln establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Millers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 88 High Street, Lincoln was given the score after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 85 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 81 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.