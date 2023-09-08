Register
Lincoln establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Lincoln drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Millers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 88 High Street, Lincoln was given the score after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lincoln's 85 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 81 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.