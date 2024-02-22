Register
BREAKING

Lincoln establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Lincoln drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Lincoln drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Plough, a pub, bar or nightclub at 393 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lincoln's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.