Lincoln establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Swanholme Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at Doddington Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on June 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.