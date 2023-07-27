Lincoln establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
Wig & Mitre, a pub, bar or nightclub at 30-32 Steep Hill, Lincoln was given the score after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 83 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.