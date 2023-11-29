Lincoln establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Plough, a pub, bar or nightclub at 393 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 84 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 81 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.