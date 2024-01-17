Lincoln house prices dropped more than East Midlands average in November

House prices dropped by 1.3% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in Lincoln in November, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 4.2% annual decline.

The average Lincoln house price in November was £179,175, Land Registry figures show – a 1.3% decrease on October.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 0.8%, and Lincoln was lower than the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Lincoln fell by £7,900 – putting the area 30th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in North East Derbyshire, where property prices increased on average by 8%, to £257,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Ashfield lost 7.5% of their value, giving an average price of £182,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Lincoln spent an average of £158,000 on their property – £7,300 less than a year ago, but £21,900 more than in November 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £206,800 on average in November – 30.9% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Lincoln in November – they dropped 1.8% in price, to £148,980 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 5.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.7% monthly; down 3.3% annually; £292,402 average

down 0.7% monthly; down 3.3% annually; £292,402 average Semi-detached: down 1.1% monthly; down 3.5% annually; £197,153 average

down 1.1% monthly; down 3.5% annually; £197,153 average Flats: down 0.6% monthly; down 4.6% annually; £109,737 average

How do property prices in Lincoln compare?

Buyers paid 26.4% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£244,000) in November for a property in Lincoln. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £403,000 on average, and 2.2 times the price as in Lincoln. Rutland properties cost 2.4 times the price as homes in Bolsover (£167,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in November

Lincoln: £179,175

The East Midlands:£243,577

UK: £284,950

Annual change to November

Lincoln: -4.2%

The East Midlands: -3%

UK: -2.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands