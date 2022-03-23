Lincoln house prices dropped slightly in January

EMBARGOED TO 00001 TUESDAY OCTOBER 26 File photo dated 14/10/14 of estate agents boards. The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website. Issue date: Tuesday October 26, 2021.

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.7%, in Lincoln in January, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 8.7% annual growth.

The average Lincoln house price in January was £174,466, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7% decrease on December.

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.8%, and Lincoln underperformed compared to the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Lincoln rose by £14,000 – putting the area 26th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in South Derbyshire, where property prices increased on average by 16.5%, to £242,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Derbyshire Dales gained just 3.7% in value, giving an average price of £310,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses fared worst in Lincoln in January – they dropped 1.1% in price, to £286,041 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 10.5%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: down 0.7% monthly; up 9.3% annually; £189,847 averageTerraced: down 0.5% monthly; up 8.1% annually; £144,788 averageFlats: down 0.5% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £110,114 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Lincoln spent an average of £154,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £31,000 more than in January 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £202,000 on average in January – 31.5% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Lincoln compare?

Buyers paid 25.9% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£236,000) in January for a property in Lincoln. Across the East Midlands, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £274,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Harborough – £352,000 on average, and twice as much as more than in Lincoln. Harborough properties cost 2.2 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£158,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in January

Lincoln: £174,466The East Midlands:£235,503UK: £273,762

Annual growth to January

Lincoln: +8.7%The East Midlands: +11.6%UK: +9.6%

Best and worst annual growth in the East Midlands