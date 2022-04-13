Lincoln house prices increased in February

EMBARGOED TO 00001 TUESDAY OCTOBER 26 File photo dated 14/10/14 of estate agents boards. The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website. Issue date: Tuesday October 26, 2021.

House prices increased by 2.7% in Lincoln in February, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.2% annual growth.

The average Lincoln house price in February was £176,679, Land Registry figures show – a 2.7% increase on January.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Lincoln outperformed the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Lincoln rose by £15,000 – putting the area 25th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in South Holland, where property prices increased on average by 19.7%, to £237,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Bolsover gained just 4.2% in value, giving an average price of £159,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Lincoln in February – they increased 2.9%, to £289,471 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 11.2%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 2.7% monthly; up 9.8% annually; £192,057 averageTerraced: up 2.6% monthly; up 8.6% annually; £146,843 averageFlats: up 2.9% monthly; up 5.5% annually; £111,265 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Lincoln spent an average of £156,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £33,000 more than in February 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £204,000 on average in February – 31.3% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Lincoln compare?

Buyers paid 25.1% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£236,000) in February for a property in Lincoln. Across the East Midlands, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £277,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Harborough – £367,000 on average, and 2.1 times as much as more than in Lincoln. Harborough properties cost 2.3 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£159,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Lincoln: £176,679The East Midlands:£235,993UK: £276,755

Annual growth to February

Lincoln: +9.2%The East Midlands: +10.9%UK: +10.9%

Best and worst annual growth in the East Midlands