Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Lincoln house prices increased more than East Midlands average in April

House prices increased by 1.7% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in Lincoln in April, new figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:06 BST
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased by 1.7% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in Lincoln in April, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.6% over the last year.

The average Lincoln house price in April was £183,678, Land Registry figures show – a 1.7% increase on March.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.3%, and Lincoln was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Lincoln rose by £2,900 – putting the area 31st among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Melton, where property prices increased on average by 13.3%, to £316,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in West Lindsey lost 0.1% of their value, giving an average price of £208,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Lincoln spent an average of £161,900 on their property – £2,300 more than a year ago, and £28,900 more than in April 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £212,100 on average in April – 31.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Lincoln in April – they increased 2%, to £113,491 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 0.5%.

Among other types of property:

  • Detached: up 1.7% monthly; up 1.8% annually; £299,702 average
  • Semi-detached: up 1.9% monthly; up 2.2% annually; £201,818 average
  • Terraced: up 1.4% monthly; up 1.1% annually; £152,325 average

How do property prices in Lincoln compare?

Buyers paid 25.8% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£248,000) in April for a property in Lincoln. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £380,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in Lincoln. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Mansfield (£179,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in April

  • Lincoln: £183,678
  • The East Midlands:£247,634
  • UK: £286,489

Annual growth to April

  • Lincoln: +1.6%
  • The East Midlands: +4.6%
  • UK: +3.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands

  • Melton: +13.3%
  • West Lindsey: -0.1%