Lincoln house prices increased slightly in February

House prices increased slightly, by 0.9%, in Lincoln in February, new figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased slightly, by 0.9%, in Lincoln in February, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 5% annual growth.

The average Lincoln house price in February was £186,637, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% increase on January.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 1.1%, and Lincoln outperformed the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Lincoln rose by £8,900 – putting the area 32nd among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Broxtowe, where property prices increased on average by 14.1%, to £256,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hinckley and Bosworth gained just 4.5% in value, giving an average price of £282,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Lincoln in February – they increased 1.3%, to £303,445 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 4.9%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:
Terraced:
Flats:

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Lincoln spent an average of £164,600 on their property – £7,800 more than a year ago, and £30,900 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £215,300 on average in February – 30.8% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Lincoln compare?

Buyers paid 25.3% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£250,000) in February for a property in Lincoln. Across the East Midlands, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £386,000 on average, and 2.1 times as much as more than in Lincoln. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£180,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in

Factfile

Average property price in February

  • Lincoln: £186,637
  • The East Midlands:£249,751
  • UK: £287,506

Annual growth to February

  • Lincoln: +5%
  • The East Midlands: +7.4%
  • UK: +5.5%

Best and worst annual growth in the East Midlands

  • Broxtowe: +14.1%
  • Hinckley and Bosworth: +4.5%