Lincoln restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ice Dreaming, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Bailgate, Lincoln was given the maximum score after assessment on April 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 213 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.