Lincoln restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Ice Dreaming, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Bailgate, Lincoln was given the maximum score after assessment on April 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lincoln's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 213 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.