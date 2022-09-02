Lincoln restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe Portico, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Terrace, Grantham Street, Lincoln was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 246 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 211 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.