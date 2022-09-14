Lincoln restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
China Hong, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 5, Wigford Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 247 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 211 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.