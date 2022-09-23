Lincoln restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 153 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 247 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.