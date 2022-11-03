Lincoln restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Grill House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 247 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.