Lincoln restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Prezzo, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6-7 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 218 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.