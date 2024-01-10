Register
Lincoln restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
I am Kebab, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Corporation Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lincoln's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 222 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.