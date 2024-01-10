Lincoln restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
I am Kebab, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Corporation Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 222 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.