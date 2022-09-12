Lincoln restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Madame Waffle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 285 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 247 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 212 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.