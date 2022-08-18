Lincoln restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Factory Canteen, Long Leys Road, Lincoln was given the score after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.