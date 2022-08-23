Lincoln restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe Zoot, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Bailgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 246 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.