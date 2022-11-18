Lincoln restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
20 minutes ago
Yo Yo In Beijing, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 26 St Mark Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 241 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.