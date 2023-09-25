Lincoln restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 292-293 High Street, Lincoln was given the score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 218 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.