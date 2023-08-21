Register
Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A46, from 8pm August 22 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carhome to Skellingthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.