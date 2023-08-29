Register
Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A46, from 8pm August 22 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carhome to Skellingthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.