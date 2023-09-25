Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A46, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Birchwood, diversion route on National Highways network for works on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.